GRANGEVILLE — Representative Priscilla Giddings will host a town meeting Wednesday, May 19, 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Community and Veterans Outreach Center. Bring a pie to share; coffee will be provided.
Topics will include the 2021 session overview, federal money, vaccine passports, tax relief, and critical race theory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.