OKINAWA, Japan – U.S. Air Force squadron aviation resource management airman first class Kelsey Pilant Summers was recently promoted to staff sergeant in the 44th Fighter Squadron.

Summers graduated from Grangeville High School in 2018. She then went on to graduate from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. She earned distinction as an honor graduate. In 2020, she was named Airman of the Year for the 15th Airlift Squadron at JB Charleston (South Carolina). She is now stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

She is the daughter of Michael and Amanda Pilant of Grangeville, and married Mac Summers in 2020.

“Joining the Air Force is the best choice I ever made, and I thank my parents for supporting all my crazy dreams my whole life,” Summers stated.

