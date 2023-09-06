Aliyah Pineda, along with several other students from across the Pacific Northwest, is part of an 11-week, summer internship at Threemile Canyon Farms in Boardman, Ore.
Pineda, daughter of Jeff and Tesse Pineda and Ashley Klasen, grew up in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 2022. Following graduation, she began studying with Washington State University and will be a sophomore next year.
She is majoring in PreVeterinary Animal Science through WSU Honors College, with the goal of becoming an Equine Surgeon.
Pineda is excited for the chance to round out her knowledge with the internship.
“I was able to gain a lot of small animal experience at Tolo Veterinary Clinic,” she said, “but now, I am trying to expand my experiences and focus on large animal medicine.”
According to the Threemile Canyon Farms newsletter, their internship is an opportunity for students interested in agronomy, engineering, agribusiness and animal care to gain hands on, in-depth experience. The program, run for 19 years, has reportedly proven successful in nurturing students.
“Every year, we bring in a highly talented group of young men and women to participate in our college intern program. They are from agriculture and animal science programs from all over the country. Their curiosity, engagement and work ethic are impressive,” farm president Bill Antilla remarked. “They make our team better, and we challenge them to carry our sustainable agriculture approach out into the world.”
