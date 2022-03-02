GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Christian Church will be host to a doubles ping-pong tournament Thursday, March 10, 5:30 p.m. This is for adults 18 and older. Childcare is available for children up to fifth grade. Entry cost per team is $5. Talk to pastors Dave or Freddy for details.

