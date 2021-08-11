Area senior citizen meals are set for this week and next.
Pioneer Senior Citizens in Cottonwood: Menu for Aug. 17-grab and go or by delivery only.
Grangeville Senior Citizens: Aug. 11-roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, pears, whole wheat roll; Aug. 13-pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, melon salad, whole wheat bun; Aug. 16-oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, frozen peas, pears, whole wheat dinner roll.
