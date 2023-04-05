COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday at noon for lunch at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Menu for April 11 is hamburgers with trimmings on a whole wheat bun, cucumber tomato salad, peaches and potato salad. Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.

