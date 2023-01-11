COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday for lunch at noon. Menu for Jan. 17 is pork roast, sweet potatoes, fruit cocktail, steamed broccoli and a whole wheat roll.

Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. You can find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page at: Facebook.com/Prairie-Mountain-Nutrition

