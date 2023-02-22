COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday at noon for lunch at the Cottonwood Community Hall (you do not need to be a senior citizen to have lunch with us!).
Menu for Feb. 28 is turkey noodle casserole, pea salad, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges and whole wheat bread (gluten-free or lactose-free options available).
