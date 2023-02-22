COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday at noon for lunch at the Cottonwood Community Hall (you do not need to be a senior citizen to have lunch with us!).

Menu for Feb. 28 is turkey noodle casserole, pea salad, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges and whole wheat bread (gluten-free or lactose-free options available).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments