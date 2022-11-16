COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday for lunch at noon. Menu for Nov. 22 is turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and crustless pumpkin pie. Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments, call 509-397-2935.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments