COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday at noon for lunch. Menu for Oct. 6 is baked ham, steamed cauliflower, raspberry apple cobbler and a whole wheat roll.
Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to a doctor appointment and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
