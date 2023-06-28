COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens will not meet on Tuesday, July 4 because of the holiday. Regular lunches will resume on July 11.
Menus and information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page: Facebook.com/Prairie-Mountain-Nutrition. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.