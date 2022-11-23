COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens have lunch at noon every Tuesday. Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. You can also find menus and information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page at: Facebook.com/Prairie-Mountain-Nutrition. Menu for Nov. 29 is taco salad with beef, cheese, sour cream and salsa, corn chips and a whole wheat roll.

Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments