COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday at noon for lunch.

Menu for Jan. 31 is an old-fashioned hamburger with sliced tomato and lettuce, corn, pork and beans, peaches and a whole wheat bun. Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.

