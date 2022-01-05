COTTONWOOD – The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday for lunch at noon at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Menu for Jan. 11 is pork chops, corn, broccoli, whole wheat roll and rhubarb cobbler.

Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. You can find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.

Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold, 509-397-2935.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments