COTTONWOOD – The Pioneer Senior Citizens host lunch each Tuesday at noon at the Cottonwood Community Hall

The menu for Nov. 2 is meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail, and breadsticks.

Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery.

Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.

