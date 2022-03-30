COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday for lunch at noon.

Menu for April 5 is chicken taco salad, chopped tomatoes, corn salad, brownies and tortilla chips. Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.

Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to a doctor’s appointment and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.

