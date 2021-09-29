COTTONWOOD — Pioneer Senior Citizens meet at noon on Tuesdays at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Lunches are available through grab and go or by delivery, as well as on-site. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231

Menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935

The menu for Oct. 5 is roast turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, Mandarin oranges and wheat rolls.

