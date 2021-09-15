COTTONWOOD — Note the Pioneer Senior Citizens will host a free appreciation lunch on Sept. 21. Menu for Sept. 21 will be: roast beef, salad bar, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roasted Normandy blend, pineapple/apricot cobbler w/whipped topping and a whole wheat roll. Call Lynn Thompson at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.

Menus and other information can also be found on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page. Meals are served every Tuesday at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments