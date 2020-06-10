The Senior Citizen Lunch sites served by Prairie Mountain Nutrition will reopen for dine-in service on Tuesday, June 16, in Cottonwood and Wednesday, June 17, in Winchester.
They will still adhere to social distancing with no more than six people at a table and the lunch crew will be doing regular cleaning and disinfecting of the dining areas.
Masks are optional.
They also ask, if possible, to bring exact change for your meals as the less handling of change the better.
You can still call ahead and order to either pick up your meals or have them delivered.
Menu for June 16: Meatloaf, Mixed Veggies, Fruit Cocktail, Sliced Bread.
