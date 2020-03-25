Joyce Forsman opened the March 17 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer. There were no guests this week. There were 16 meals served with 23 home deliveries.
Marie Sprute won the free meal. Joyce Forsman announced that meals will be made for pick-up or home delivery only until further notice. There was no bingo this week. Door prize winners were Kris Peg Uhlorn, Vern Uhlorn, Eleanor Hinkelman, Margie Lamb., Gladys Sonnen and Lorraine Nuxoll.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
BBQ Pork Slider, Steamed Carrots & Broccoli, Applesauce.
