Gabbie Rehder opened the May 4 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer. There were 52 meals served with 60 deliveries. Pauline Schlader won the free dinner. Bud Uptmor was a guest this week. Pete Prigge shared a joke with the group.
Elections were held. Sally Duman was elected President. Colleen Wilson as Vice-President. Gladys Sonnen as Secretary and Charolett Dasenbrock as Treasurer.
Vera holthaus won the nickel bingo pot. Katie Remacle the BING pot while Lorraine Nuxoll won the blackout. Door prize winners were Katie Remacle, Sally Duman, Reggie Kaschmitter and Dina Nuxoll.
The meal site has now been reopened but lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935
Menu for May 18
Salmon Fillet, Rice Pilaf, California Blend Veggies, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Bread, No-Bake Cookie. Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
