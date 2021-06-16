Gabbie Rehder opened the June 8 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There were 37 meals served with 50 deliveries. Dennis Greene won the free dinner.
Deb Hartland and Dan Van Epps were guests this week.
Andy Holmes, husband of cook Brenda, is volunteering in the kitchen for awhile.
Marianne Wren shared a joke with the group.
There was no Bingo this week.
Door prize winners were Mitzi Imhoff, Dan Van Epps, Mary Ann Kuther, Vera Holthaus and Theresa Sonnen.
The meal site has now been reopened but lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.
You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Menu for June 22
Salmon Loaf Baked Potatoes, Peaches, Broccoli, Pudding, Whole Wheat Bread.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
