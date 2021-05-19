Gabbie Rehder opened the May 11 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and alsoled the dinner prayer.
There were 39 meals served with 60 deliveries. Gladys Sonnen won the free dinner.
Janice Sweet was a guest this week.
Vera Holthaus won the nickel bingo pot. Merna Gehring the BING pot while Chris Uptmor won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Fred Vogel, Jerry Wren, Bud Uptmor, Orval Schlader, Alexia Prigge and Mark Tacke.
The meal site has now been reopened but lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.
You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Menu for May 25
Chicken Stir-Fry, Cucumber Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fried Rice, Whole Wheat Bread.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
