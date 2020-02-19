Pioneer Senior Citizens
Chris Maestas opened the Feb. 11th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Guests were Tyler Sonnen, Steve Vogel and Nick McDonough. There were 41 meals served with 18 home deliveries. Ron Sonnen won the free meal. Marlene Flynn shared a joke with the group.
Lorraine Nuxoll won the nickel Bingo pot. Peggy Uhlorn won the BING pot and Agnes Forsman Hill won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Vern Uhlorn, Marge Lamb, Vera Holthaus, Bobbie Schmidt, Theresa Sonnen and Nick McDonough.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for Feb. 25
Beef Fajitas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Upside Down Peach Cake
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
