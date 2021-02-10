Senior Meal Site reopens!
With Governor Brad Little moving Idaho bask to Stage 3, the Senior Citizen mealsite has been reopened as of Feb. 9. Come join us next Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday, at 208-962-3231.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Menu for Feb. 9
Orange Chicken & Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Peaches, Sliced Bread
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
