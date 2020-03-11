Chris Maestas opened the March 3 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and oe Didier led the dinner prayer. There were no guests this week.
There were 38 meals served with 25 home deliveries. Anna Gehring won the free meal. Katie Remacle and Sally Duman each shared a joke with the group.
Agnes Forsman-Hill won the nickel Bingo pot. Katie Remacle, Peg Uhlorn, Bobbie Schmidt and Gladys Sonnen split the BING pot. Katie Remacle and Sally Duman split the blackout.
Door prize winners were Buddy Hood, Kris Ricksecker, Charolett Dasenbrock, Joe Didier, Diana Didier and Vera Holthaus.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for March 17
Happy St. Patrick’s Day
Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Soda Bread and Apples, Carrots & Green Beans, Pistachio Pudding.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
