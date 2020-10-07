Mariel Arnzen opened the September 29 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There were 27 meals served with 51 home deliveries. J.D. Lauer won the free meal. Visiting this week was Joann Schmidt. There was no bingo again this week.
Door prize winners were Mariel Arnzen, Buddy Hood, Dennis Green, Isabel Kaschmitter, Jake Wren and Ralph Sprute.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for Oct. 13
Mac & Cheese w/Ham, Applesauce, Mixed Veggies, Bread Stick, Wheat Salad.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 if you are on the home delivery list and plan on eating at the meal site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.