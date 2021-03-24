Gabby Rehder opened the March 16 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer. There 30 meals served with 50 deliveries.
Lorraine Nuxoll won the free dinner. There were no guests in attendance. Jane Burgess shared a joke with the group. Vera Holthaus won the nickel Bingo pot. Lorraine Nuxoll won the BING pot and Marianne Wren won the blackout. Door prize winners were Pauline Schlader, Sharalyn Forsmann, Irene Terhaar, Tom Terhaar and Gladys Sonnen.
The meal site has now been reopened but lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.
You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments, or who have other appointments elsewhere, and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935. Menu for March 30 BBQ Pork Patty, Steamed Carrots & Peas, Apple Sauce, Orange Slice, Bun.
