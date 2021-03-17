Sally Duman opened the March 9 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There 27 meals served with 50 deliveries. Ron Sonnen won the free dinner.
Visiting were John Funke, Linda Arnzen and Marge Arnzen.
The Old Time Fiddlers played. Also it was announced about the Covid Vaccination Clinic on March 10.
Best wishes were given to Ella Schaeffer as she moves to Spokane.
Sally Duman shared a joke with the group.
There was no Bingo this week.
Door prize winners were Ella Schaeffer, Doris Sonnen, Fred Vogel, Jerry Wren, Ralph Sprute and Bobbi Schmidt.
The meal site has now been reopened but lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.
You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Menu for March 23
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Green Salad, Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail, Garlic Bread.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.