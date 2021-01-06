There will be no lunches served in person at the meal site until further notice.
Lunches are still available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231 if you want to stop by and pick up a meal or if you are on the delivery list and will be picking up your meal instead.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Menu for January 12
Chicken Parmesan, Peaches, Peas & Carrots, Whole Wheat Roll.
Call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
