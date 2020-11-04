Mariel Arnzen opened the October 27 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There were 32 meals served with 50 home deliveries. Diane Ellsworth won the free meal.
There were lots of announcements. First and foremost, the site will be closed as long as Idaho stays in Stage 3. Meals will be by grab and go or by delivery as earlier in the year. Call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 before 10 a.m. on Tuesday to let them know you will be getting a meal. If you forget, they will have some extra available.
The plastic curtain was hung in the stairway to help cut down on cold drafts.
Senior Citizens resident Mariel Arnzen was thanked for her 2-year service as President. She is moving to Spokane. Her new address will be 16807 Mission Parkway, #409, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 for those wishing to keep in touch.
The Old Time Fiddlers played for the first time in quite awhile.
Door prize winners were Barb Rehder, Vera Holthaus, Nelia Hartwig, Jerry Wren, Stacy Meyers and Mariel Arnzen.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935
Menu for Nov. 10
Chicken Fettuccine, Steamed Broccoli/Cauliflower, Peaches, Whole Wheat Roll, Chocolate Pudding.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.