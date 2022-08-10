There will be no senior luncheon next week due to the Idaho County Fair. You can find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.

Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments