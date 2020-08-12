Mariel Arnzen opened the August 4 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 29 meals served with 45 home deliveries. Gladys Sonnen won the free meal. There was discussion about getting a curtain to put on the stairway to help keep cold air out in the wintertime.
Also, if anyone has extra twist ties for bags, the kitchen could use them. We will have a general meeting on Sept. 1.
Door prize winners were Sally Duman, Vern Uhlorn, Joe Didier, Elaine Schumacher, Bobbie Schmidt and Doris Sonnen.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for August 18
There is no meal next week due to the Idaho County Fair.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 if you are on the home delivery list and plan on eating at the meal site.
