Sally Duman opened the Feb. 23 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There 24 meals served with 45 deliveries. Jerry Wren won the free dinner.
Visiting were Robert Gardner, Vickie Brown and Bobbi and Jack Chambers.
Jerry Wren and Sally Duman each shared a joke.
Old Time Fiddlers Francis an Diane Ellsworth played music for the group.
If enough people stay after the meal, bingo will be played. There was no bingo played this week.
Door prize winners were Anna Gehring, J.D. Lauer, Vickie Brown, Theresa Sonnen and Joe Didier.
The meal site has now been reopened but lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Menu for March 9
Baked Chicken, Corn, Pineapple, Breadstick, Mashed Potatoes.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery. You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.