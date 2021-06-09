Gabbie Rehder opened the June 1 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There were 39 meals served with 65 deliveries. Vera Holthaus won the free dinner.
Pat McCarthy, Marlea King, Arlene Parrish and Olive Vincent were guests this week.
Everyone is invited to Winchester’s Senior Citizen lunch every Wednesday at noon.
Sally Duman shared a joke with the goup.
There was no bingo this week.
Door prize winners were Ralph Sprute, Jerry Wren, J.D. Lauer and Marie Sprute.
The meal site has now been reopened but lunches will still be available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.
You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Menu for June 15
Honey Garlic Chicken, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit Cocktail, Cinnamon Rolls.
Please call Carol Altman at 208-962-3231 for grab and go meals or home delivery.
