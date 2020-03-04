Pioneer Senior Citizens
Chris Maestas opened the February 25 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Larry Clark led the dinner prayer.
There were no guests this week. There were 35 meals served with 21 home deliveries. Sally Duman won the free meal. Duman also shared a joke with the group.
Gladys Sonnen won the nickel Bingo pot. Peg Uhlorn, Eleanor Hinkelman, Sally Duman and Bobbie Schmidt split the BING pot. Gladys Sonnen won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Fred Vogel, Bobbie Schmidt, Peg Uhlorn, Lorraine Nuxoll, Larry Clark, Ron Sonnen, Charolett Dasenbrock, Ella Schaeffer and Marge Schumacher.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for March 10
Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Breadstick, Berry Pineapple Fluff.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
