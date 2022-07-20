COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday for lunch at noon. Menu for July 26 is beef French dips, JoJos, green salad, fruit cocktail and a whole wheat bun. Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231.

