Menu for July 5 is German sausage, sauerkraut, carrot salad, melon salad and cinnamon rolls.

Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.

