COTTONWOOD – The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Thursday for lunch at noon at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Menu for Jan. 18 is meatloaf, mixed vegetable, fruit cocktail and sliced bread.

Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m., Tuesday, at 208-962-3231. You can also find menus and other information on the Prairie Mountain Nutrition Facebook page.

Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.

