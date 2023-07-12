COTTONWOOD — The Pioneer Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday at noon for lunch.
July 18’s menu is BBQ shredded pork sandwiches, applesauce, corn salad, rice, summer coleslaw, a whole wheat bun and milk.
Lunches are also available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Lynn Thompson by 10 a.m. Tuesday at 208-962-3231. You can find menus and information on the Facebook page: Facebook.com/Prairie-Mountain-Nutrition. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or to doctor appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
