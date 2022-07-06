LOLO PASS — Wispin’iitpe, ‘as one travels out of the timber, upon coming over the divide,’ describes the camas meadow also known as Packer Meadows. The meadow near Lolo Pass is a traditional Nimiipuu campsite for digging camas root. Nez Perce tribal members and Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest staff invited the public to a ceremony to acknowledge the traditional place name and the beginning of the camas bloom.
The event was held on Saturday, June 25, to celebrate the name, the place and the cultural importance of camas to the Nimiipuu people. It included the Circle of Elders, Drum color guard, drumming, a welcome dance and the Appaloosa horse parade.
Leaders from the Nez Perce Tribe and the U.S. Forest Service spoke of the importance of the partnership to share the traditional Nimiipuu names. The ceremony is part of a larger project to establish traditional Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) names for the significant sites from Lewiston to Lolo Pass. These include winter village sites, family group/band gathering areas, geologic features, landmarks and other legend sites throughout the Nimiipuu homeland, according to a June 22 Forest Service press release.
Cheryl Probert, Forest Supervisor, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest thanked tribal leaders for working with her to share these names with the public.
“Recognizing and using the original Nimiipuu names for this and other places in the Nez Perce homeland is one step to unite us in understanding and care for the natural world. More importantly, it will build bridges between cultures and remind everyone that the Nimiipuu are here now, generously sharing their wisdom with all of us who travel through their homelands,” Probert said.
Nakia Williamson, Director of Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resource Program revealed the place name wispin’iitpe during the ceremony. He explained that these place names are not new.
“These are names that go back generations,” said Williamson. “Unlike new people to this land, we don’t name places after people. The places are named by what is there, the resources. It’s not us who defines the land, it’s the land that defines us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.