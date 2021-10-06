ELK CITY — Approximately 649 Avista electric customers in Elk City and the surrounding area will experience a planned power outage on Friday, Oct. 8. The planned outage will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Impacted customers will be notified. Traffic will be limited to one lane on State Highway 14, between mileposts 38 and 39. Traffic control will be in place.
During this time, Avista crews will perform maintenance and replace aging infrastructure in the area. The routine maintenance will increase reliability and reduce future outages in the area.
For questions, contact Avista at 800-227-9187 and reference outage number 1288064.
