GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School students will put on the play “The Big Bad Musical,” Saturday, May 21, at the school’s gym. There will be performances at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All are invited; admission is free. This play puts the Big Bad Wolf in the Three Little Pigs story on trial.

