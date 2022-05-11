GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School students will put on the play “The Big Bad Musical,” Saturday, May 21, at the school’s gym. There will be performances at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All are invited; admission is free. This play puts the Big Bad Wolf in the Three Little Pigs story on trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.