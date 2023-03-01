WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church in White Bird recently got a facelift — on the floor.

A team of six men came from Leoma, Tenn., to work on the church. They laid new vinyl plank flooring in the fellowship hall, bathrooms and kitchen. They also built a new storage area.

