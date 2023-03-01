WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church in White Bird recently got a facelift — on the floor.
A team of six men came from Leoma, Tenn., to work on the church. They laid new vinyl plank flooring in the fellowship hall, bathrooms and kitchen. They also built a new storage area.
“On Friday evening and Saturday morning, they led the men’s conference for the Whispering Pines Baptist Association,” said Pleasant View pastor Randy Myers. Don Starn, from Clearwater Baptist Church, was the organizer, and Pastor David Simmerman, from Leoma, did the teaching.
Myers said there was a total of 42 men in attendance.
On Sunday, the team led the Bible teaching and worship, then toured Pittsburg Landing in the afternoon. Monday, they snowmobiled at McCall, enjoyed Burgdorf Hot Springs and flew home on Tuesday.
Myers added another team will be coming to White Bird in August to lead the Vacation Bible School.
