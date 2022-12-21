WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church invites the community to a candlelight service at the church this Saturday, Christmas Eve. It will start at 4 p.m. Services will also be held on Christmas Day at the church’s regular time of 9 a.m., with Bible study and 10 a.m. worship service.

