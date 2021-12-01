WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. The church was purchased from the Assemblies of God after their church closed. The building was constructed by Reverend Cline in the 1950s, while he worked at the White Bird lumber mill. The Baptist group had been meeting in the IOOF Hall and several times at the Catholic church. The first official service in the building was Dec. 25, 1981. The 40th celebration will also honor Jim and Patsy Myers, for their ministry. Jim was the founding pastor of Pleasant View and Redeemer Baptist Church (originally Mountain Shadows Baptist Church in Grangeville), as well as others in central and northern Idaho. Everyone is invited to come to the 10 a.m. worship service and the fellowship meal to follow. Former members and friends are invited to join us in this celebration of the life of our church and of the ministry of the Myers.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments