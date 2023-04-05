WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church will be holding an Easter Sunrise service, with a breakfast to follow at the church on Easter morning, Sunday. April 9.

The Good News Club kids will be doing a special performance during the service. Everyone in the area is welcome to celebrate the Resurrection.

