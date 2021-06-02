GRANGEVILLE — School’s out, and the pool is ready to open. Season opener for the Grangeville city pool is next Wednesday, June 9.
And as is traditional, opening day is free admission.
“This year, we’ll still have increased cleaning and sanitation,” said Tonya Kennedy, Grangeville city administrator, as precautionary measures for COVID-19. However, operating hours will be as normal and pool fees remain the same (unchanged since 2018).
“We’ll be open and ready to go,” she said
Pool hours are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. (The only planned closure is on July 4.) Information on fees, lesson offerings and the pool are online at www.grangeville.us, or consult the city’s clip-out ad in this week’s Free Press.
One change for this year will be group lessons. For session 1 (June 14-25), make reservations by contacting city hall (208-983-2851). For sessions 2-5, registrations will be taken at the pool, starting on opening June 9.
Another change has been with private lessons, which the city has streamlined to reduce callbacks. For private lessons, registration is conducted at the pool and payment made at the same time. Sign-ups start ahead of opening: Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Anyone who wants to buy a season pass or punch card,” Kennedy said, “we’re preselling those so you don’t have to wait in line when the pool opens to buy those.”
These are available at city hall during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. As well, until the pool is staffed on opening day, contact the city for questions.
