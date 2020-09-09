Forest Service Road (FSR) 100 from the Lolo Creek Bridge to the junction with FSR 103 near Musselshell Meadows will be closed during culvert replacement activities at Nevada Creek and White Creek, where heavy machinery and road crews will be working. FSR 5132 is also closed at its junction with FSR 5134 to prevent access to FSR 100 near roadwork at Nevada Creek. The roadwork and associated closure are scheduled to last approximately four weeks.
Forest visitors can bypass this road closure by traveling east on FSR 500 near Lolo Creek, turning onto FSR 520, then using FSR 521 to connect with FSR 103 to arrive at Musselshell Meadows. Signage at these locations illustrates the closure area and the detour.
Heavy machinery will be working on FSR 500 between Canyon Junction and Pete Forks Junction this week while conducting repairs on the historic Lolo Motorway. The road will remain open during this work, but visitors should expect delays and be prepared to encounter machinery along the route. For information, go online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices or contact the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, 208-926-4274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.