KEUTERVILLE —The Keuterville Hall will be the place for the Poxleitner family reunion, set for Saturday, July 22, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at dark. This is a potluck with plates and tableware furnished. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. For questions, call Becky at 208-983-8484.
